Flood threat continues

Rainfall has come in several waves so far today with some of the heaviest in the morning. A few noticeable breaks have helped with keeping flooding at a minimum. On the flip side, the relatively short duration of those breaks is what also kept our severe threat limited today. All of this in mind, we can say that it’s been a “best-case” scenario for this storm system so far . Rain will continue through the afternoon and evening, so we can’t let our guards down just yet.

Showers have been persistent most of the day today with only a few small breaks in the action. The most noticeable was around 6:00 am when the rain went from widespread to scattered and then a dry slot setup a few hours later. It didn’t last long, as more widespread rain moved in for the late morning and continues. We have one last push for the rest of the afternoon and this evening. This will keep continuous rainfall in areas that have already picked up near an inch of rain so far today. When rainfall rates go up, remember that flooding may occur rapidly. Some good news in the forecast is the diminished risk for severe weather. A squall line of strong thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and rotating thunderstorms was able to cause a few issues earlier today, but that line dropped south of our forecast area. As it did, it took the severe threat with it. So now, flooding is the concern for the rest of the night and tomorrow morning.

The FLOOD WATCH continues through tomorrow morning due to the persistent rainfall on already soaked locations. Rain will wrap up in the southeastern counties tomorrow in the mid-morning. We may even see a bit of sunshine on the back end of this system as cooler air works in. Showers will arrive through the day Thursday with the next system and drop more rain around the forecast area. Flooding will be a concern from Thursday through Friday morning, so be watching out for high water.

Cold air is in place as we begin the weekend. The late-weekend system doesn’t look like much of an issue in the latest model runs, but what is evident is the cool down it will bring. Expect to run only slightly above freezing as we enter next week.