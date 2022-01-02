We’re finally finished with the immediate effects of the cold front. The heavy rain, thunderstorms, and severe winds are out. Rainfall amounts close to 6” were collected in the corridor of morning thunderstorms where several inches fell with the storms, and then again with the last few waves of rain. Flooding is still very much an issue due to the amount of rain that fell. Several flood warnings are still in effect for a lot of southeast Kentucky through the rest of the morning, at least. As of this morning, there are no confirmed tornadoes from yesterday’s storms, but that can certainly change after damage surveys. It was certainly not a quiet start to 2022. The only thing we’re dealing with this morning is a little residual light rain/drizzle and cold air starting to pour in.

Now, the focus shifts to winter weather as we move into the afternoon. A low, bubbling up from the south will meet the cold air moving in from the north. This will allow for a shift to winter weather for the end of the weekend and start of the work week. Temperatures will cool to near freezing for the northern counties around the middle and end of the afternoon today. The southern and southeastern counties will take until this evening. Therefore, a noticeable line of separation will be present in the moisture between rain and snow. This line will eventually lower and allow for all snow to fall for those in the south and southeast overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Snow amounts will range from a trace to upwards of 5”+ in areas. The areas with the best chance for accumulation will be along a line stretching from Lake Cumberland to the northeast up to Morgan County. Areas southeast of this line will get a general 1” to 3” of snow with localized higher amounts possible. Areas that are likely to get between 3” and 5” will be in the higher terrain along the Cumberland Plateau. If you’re along I-64 or in the Bluegrass, flake may fall, but amount will only be a trace to a few tenths of an inch. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued and will be current through Monday morning. This is for all counties expected to get the 1” to 3”+. Travel could be hazardous in these areas, especially for Monday morning’s commute. If you travel I-75 south tomorrow morning, expect conditions to get worse the further south you go. No matter where you live, if flakes are falling, take it slow on the roads. This will be the first meaningful snowfall for many this season, and that always brings travel difficulties.

