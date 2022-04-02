Freezing morning then warming quickly

A combination of mostly clear skies and light wind is responsible for a big drop in temperatures starting late last night. We have dipped into the low to middle 30s for most, but several 20s are also on the map this morning. This reduction in temperatures may have some impact on sensitive vegetation thanks to the lengthy time frame with these temperatures. We should be above the 35-degree mark by about 10 am.

After the freezing or near-freezing morning temperatures expect a quick warm up. Temperatures will boost through the 40s and into the upper 50s quickly thanks to continued sunshine and winds finally shifting out of the south. Clouds will increase some as a weak cold front passes us later tonight. This front will not have much of an effect on temperatures but may bring a few light rain showers through the forecast area this evening and overnight. Not much will be recorded from this, so it’s a non-event. We will start Sunday with near freezing temperatures again, so covering or bringing in sensitive plants may be a good way to go tomorrow morning as well. Keep the bag handy because we’re certainly not finished with near-freezing mornings either. As for the rest of the weekend, skies clear through the day Sunday bringing us another nice one. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and even low 60s for the afternoon.

Next week turns active. Several lows will cross the region and with them come increased chances for rain and thunderstorms.