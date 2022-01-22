Frigid Saturday

Clear skies and snow on the ground are responsible for the single digit lows this morning. When the wind picks up slightly, the wind chills drop into the low single digits or down to around zero degree. If you must venture out this morning, bundle up and prepare for bitter cold; multiple layers likely needed. Through the day and overnight, clouds will increase with a dry cold front lurking about. Clouds are about all we’ll get out of the first front, but a couple of clippers look to bring our best shot at precipitation over the next few days.

The first of the two clippers will drop a cold front slated for late Sunday. This will bring a small chance for rain and snow, but mostly snow starting late Sunday morning and lasting into the mid-afternoon. Areas that will have the best chance for snowfall and accumulation will be north of I-64. This will not be a big-time event, in fact most of us will not pick up anything. Those that do will be counties near the Ohio River and we’re only looking at picking up a slight coating on cold surfaces. A few spots in the eastern and southeastern high terrain may pick up a coating as well. Otherwise, clouds will be abundant, with temperatures getting slightly above freezing.

The next chance for snow will be even less on Monday with the second clipper moving through the Great Lakes. We will be on the extreme southern edge of the snow-band that slide through, so amounts and coverage will be even less than the Sunday round. Once again, the best chances for snow to fall will be north of I-64 and closer to the River.