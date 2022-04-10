From winter to spring

Saturday was another interesting, yet slightly annoying weather day. It’s not every day that you get to watch multiple types of precipitation fall at once and collect (during spring), but its also not the precipitation anyone wants right now. So, let’s just say it was cool, but we’re also glad it’s finished. Now, we can move on to spring…again.

Temperatures will have no trouble warming today thanks to abundant sunshine and southerly winds. Keep in mind though, before we get to that point, temperatures are in the bottom of the barrel. We’re running in the upper 20s for most this morning and only a few spots have yet to reach freezing, but it could still happen. The FREEZE WARNING continues through 10:00am. After that, warming continues quickly as we reach the middle 60s this afternoon. That will be a nice turn around in the forecast. The warmup continues through midweek where we should reach to the mid-70s before cooling again.

With the warmup comes active weather. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms line up for us thanks to a series of lows crossing into the Midwest from the Plains. Expect daily rain chances starting Monday with some afternoons consisting of strong to (potentially) severe storms.