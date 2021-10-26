Frost potential Wednesday morning

Clouds have been decreasing through the day as high pressure builds behind the late-weekend cold front. Temperatures have been slow to warm today, but we will end in the middle to upper 50s with some spots along I-65 reaching the low 60s. We get a break in the action for a couple of days, but more rain is on the way for late week.

Skies will continue to clear as we move through the evening as high pressure strengthens. Due to this, temperatures will have no trouble dropping well below normal overnight. Only a handful of locations have had frost temperatures so far this season, more locations will get frosty temperatures tomorrow morning.

A FROST ADVISORY is possible for our forecast area overnight, warning that sensitive vegetation should be protected as temperatures will drop to or below 36 degrees. A thin cirrostratus layer may help to keep temperatures a little higher, but not all areas may benefit from this. Even if you don’t have the frost advisory for your county tonight, it would be a good idea to protect whatever plants you don’t want damaged.

Temperatures will stay at or below 60 degrees for the extended future. The good news is, we only have to deal with the frost threat tomorrow morning. Lows will climb back into the 40s for a while. Rain returns to the forecast Thursday morning and we get several rounds through the end of the week. Rain and thunderstorms will arrive with the low on Thursday, but persistent light rain will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.