Frosty start for Easter Sunday

We’re kicking off Easter weekend with cloud coverage overhead and a shield of rain exiting to the southeast. All that’s left is a few residual showers and some wet lawns, but not much more than that. Clouds will hang tough through the day, but we will see some sunshine as well. Clouds will begin to break more this afternoon/evening, so most of us will get a chance to have some sun before it sets.

Overnight, temperatures plummet thanks to clear skies and a light northerly wind. We will cool down into the mid to low 30s for morning lows on Easter Sunday. A FROST ADVISORY has already been issued for many of our forecast area counties and will be in effect tomorrow morning. Protect the plants that you don’t want damaged from the late season frost or freeze.

Easter Sunday may start off frosty but will take a turn for the better. Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy through the day. Winds do stay out of the north (somewhat) so we will end the afternoon cooler than previous days, topping out in the mid-50s. If you’re in the sunshine, it will feel nice outside. Maybe wait and have the Easter Egg hunts in the afternoon sunshine…otherwise, a jacket will be needed.

As we progress into the work week. Showers move back in with another cold front. This one will drive widespread light to heavy rain with the potential for a few thunderstorms overnight into Monday morning. Afterwards, clouds will be slow to break, and temperatures will remain in the 50s until Tuesday. After that, you can bank on a stretch of nice weather and warming temperatures.