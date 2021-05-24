Getting close to the record

The heat continues this week with temperatures wasting no time climbing into the 80s this afternoon. Skies started relatively clear but have been closing in with cloud coverage due to the heating of the day. We’ll top out in the upper 80s for most this afternoon, but the positive in this is that the dew point temperature is more in the comfortable or slightly sticky range.Main:

Rain chances remain low with the blistering heat early in the week, as high pressure remains stout over the southeast. This pattern will begin to break down tomorrow and will lead to cooler air and slightly higher rain chances. A few isolated pop-ups are possible Tuesday afternoon, but most will get by without a drop. Rain chances increase for the middle of the week as a weak front finally crosses into the state. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be scattered through the afternoon on Wednesday. Thursday will bring a few isolated pop-ups again before a more active pattern for the early weekend.

Rain and storms will be likely, as a stronger cold front arrives Friday. Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms will be expected Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will be falling from Tuesday, but you’ll definitely notice the more seasonable feeling as we cross into the weekend and out into next week.