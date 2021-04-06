Getting closer to an active pattern

We’ve been a little spoiled over the last few days with days of continued sunshine and temperatures bouncing back to above normal. Today has been no exception. Temperatures are warming quickly into the 70s this afternoon and some areas will end with a high of 80 degrees. No rain on the MaxTrack, but that will be changing soon.

Looking ahead to midweek, temperatures will remain warm. Tomorrow, we’ll add another degree or two to the high temperature putting Lexington just shy of 80 degrees with a few areas close by breaking 80 for a second consecutive day. A few showers will be possible, especially for the afternoon/evening when we’re at our warmest. Pop-up t-showers will run up from the heating and deliver a quick shot of rain with a few lightning bolts. Otherwise, your Wednesday will go off without issue.

Thursday will be the better chance for rain this work week. A cold front will deliver a line of widespread rain, heavy at times. Collectively, rain amounts will not amount to much from this storm, but localized amounts are expected to run higher if you’re under one of the stronger thunderstorms. A second storm system is slated for Saturday, this time bringing temperatures back into the upper 60s. Rain is likely for the beginning of the weekend and will taper off moving into Sunday.

