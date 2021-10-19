Getting closer to changes

Another day with abundant sunshine as high pressure continues to control the forecast. Most of the region around us remains dry as well due to the same pattern. Temperatures are running a few degrees warmer than yesterday which will help us top out in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Expect nice conditions the rest of the day. Wednesday will be another quiet day in the forecast. High pressure is breaking down, but slowly. We will see some cloud coverage move in, but still expect plenty of sunshine through the day. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday, topping out in the low to middle 70s for most with a few small cases of locations reaching the upper 70s. Moving into Thursday, showers will become scattered across the area as the next cold front moves through. Clouds will be abundant in the morning but will dissipate some into the afternoon.

Temperatures will cool back into the low 60s for late week with scattered showers possible again on Friday. The weekend will be dry at first, but another low brings rain back into the forecast Sunday afternoon/evening.