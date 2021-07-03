Great weather for Independence Day Weekend

We start the holiday weekend with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Right now, we sit in the mid-50s with a comfortable feel to the air. The MaxTrack is clear as rain is not expected over the weekend. You may have to contend with some fog out there as the ground remains saturated from the end of the week rain.

Timing was on our side this Independence Day weekend with the cold front crossing and leaving yesterday. This cleared the rain, and eventually the clouds, but also brought a change in airmass. Cooler and drier air has worked in and you’ve no doubt felt the difference if you’ve been outside recently. This great weather follows us into the holiday weekend and sits for a bit. Sunny skies can be expected today, and temperatures will run below normal. We’ll slowly climb through the 70s this afternoon topping out just below 80 for most. Dew point temperatures will reside in the 50s or low 60s making it another comfortable day.

If you’re headed out to the fireworks show this evening, plan for comfortable and mild conditions for the event. Your fourth of July forecast is about the same, only we increase the temperatures a little. Sunshine remains with only a few cumulus building into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s due to a wind shift and stronger high pressure. The dew point temperature will increase as well, making it slightly humid. Plan for a warm day tomorrow. If popping fireworks Sunday evening, conditions will be very similar to what we have tonight. Rain holds off until the middle of next week, but the heat does not. Plan on reaching the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday, and that heat comes with humidity as well.