Half of Puerto Rico without power as Hurricane Ernesto gains strength

Half of Puerto Rico is waking up on Thursday in the dark as Hurricane Ernesto gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean.

About 700,000 customers are without power in the U.S. territory, according to Luma, as cleanup efforts are set to begin. Parts of Puerto Rico got up to half a foot of rain, with flash flooding turning creeks into raging rivers. There are also concerns about mudslides on the island.

Fifty of Puerto Rico’s water plants were also knocked offline.

Ernesto, now a Category 1 hurricane, could become a Category 3 storm by Friday.

The hurricane is now making its way toward Bermuda, which it should reach by Saturday. A hurricane warning has been issued for the island. Those in Bermuda should expect strong winds and storm surge beginning late Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the NHC said.

The East Coast should also expect life-threatening surf and rip conditions due to swells generated by the storm. A direct U.S. landfall is not expected, according to forecasters.

