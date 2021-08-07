Heat and humidity return

It was a slow climb, but a climb nonetheless back to normal and above temperatures for the weekend. For now, abundant cloud coverage is acting like a blanket and keeping temperatures up about 5-7 degrees from this time yesterday. We currently sit in the upper 60s/low 70s. The MaxTrack is mostly clear.

We have another round of active weather expected today, but like yesterday, it will be a few isolated pop-ups. Of course, with summer-time pop-ups (especially with increased moisture) there is a chance for a heavy downpour with a few of these. Most locations will make it through the day without a drop. Despite the continued warming, the pattern does take a break and we get back to high pressure. Rain chances lower tomorrow and stay low through Monday. They come back midweek as we’re peaking our high temperatures somewhere near 90 degrees.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms can be expected each afternoon starting Tuesday and lasting into next weekend. Temperatures will crest between Monday and Wednesday and lower slowly back to below normal over next weekend.