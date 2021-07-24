Heat building for next week

We’ve had a relatively nice stretch of weather lately with more sunshine, versus rain showers and temperatures that have been warm allowing for great pool weather. This morning, we start with clear skies over mild morning temperatures. Louisville’s concrete has been keeping temperatures there in the 70s this morning, where as the rest of the state has mostly fallen into the 60s or even upper 50s.

The weekend will be the ramping up of the heat. Temperatures have been running in the low to middle 80s for afternoon highs. We will shoot past that starting today and hang closer to the 90-degree mark and back up above average for the first time since July 16th. Along with this heat will be a few low-pressure features which will bring back the rain and thunderstorm chances. First will be a weak cold front bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Heavy downpours, lightning, and a few strong wind gusts can be expected with these. We’ll get another break from the rain midweek, but this will be met with high pressure and that means the temperature goes up. With the sunshine and added high pressure, we warm into the low 90s for the afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will increase late week as another front arrives. Chance for rain goes up over next weekend.