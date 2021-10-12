High pressure helping us out

This morning started on the cloudy side, but that didn’t last long. Once the air started mixing from the warming temperatures, the sunshine started to flow. Partly cloudy skies is how we end the daylight hours. Skies will continue to clear through the overnight with clouds returning through the day tomorrow. Still, you can expect another sunny and warm one for your Wednesday. High pressure to the southeast of us will continue to keep things nice for a few more days. Once we enter the weekend, we get better chances for rain and thunderstorms.

A low will finally challenge the high pressure and will win. Therefore, active weather hangs around for a couple of days. This is a stronger low and frontal boundary, meaning the changes will be felt this time. Cool air pours in behind the rain and we drop temperatures from the low 80s down to the low 60s in a matter of days.