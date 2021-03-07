High pressure keeping things nice

High pressure has been instrumental lately in keeping us dry across Kentucky. Temperatures have struggled to get going on the warm side, but that will change early this week. As for the rest of today, clear skies remain overhead with temperatures running fairly normal for early March.

Starting your work week, layers will be the key word for wardrobe planning. Temperatures start below freezing Monday morning, but with the wind turning southerly, it will not take long to get temperatures up above the seasonal normal. In fact, we’ll top out nearly 10 degrees above in the upper 50s/low 60s. A combination of these southerly winds and continued sunshine will keep temperatures going up on Tuesday as all locations cross the 60-degree mark in Kentucky, but we’re not done there. A low moving across the Plains midweek will help strengthen the southerly wind flow adding even warmer air into the mix. Our midweek temperatures look to run about 15 degrees above normal and into the mid-60s for afternoon highs. Some southern county locations may get close to the 70-degree mark. Of course, this will come with its drawbacks. Clouds increasing midweek and the warmer than normal temperature signal that rain will be returning to the forecast soon thereafter. Showers will begin late Thursday and last through Friday and Saturday thanks to a cold front stalling and a subsequent low going into the weekend. Temperatures will cool back down into the 50s for the weekend.