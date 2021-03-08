High pressure keeps the forecast quiet

The new work week begins on a quiet note as high pressure has settled over the region. Clear skies overhead with cold morning temperatures can be expected and is also pretty normal for this time of the year. After the sun comes up, we’ll be warming quickly, especially as a southwesterly wind picks up.

Temperatures will run above normal this afternoon topping out about 7-10 degrees above early-March standards. The sunshine will help with this, but the real pattern changer has been high pressure moving east of us, letting wind direction change out of the southwest. The sparse cloud coverage also signals zero chance for rain today. Moving through the next few days, changes to the pattern will become visible. Clouds will steadily increase, especially through Wednesday. Rain chances remain on the minimal side through midweek as well. Temperatures will continue to rise through this time frame. The mid to upper 60s expected Wednesday with some areas challenging 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers will finally move back in starting late Thursday and lasting through the end of the week. We’re expecting a cold front at first, stalling out and connected to another low that will keep rain in the forecast through the weekend. Showers look to be scattered for most of these events, but some spots of widespread and heavy rain may come in waves. Luckily, we still get nearly 4 days of continued dry weather to let water levels continue to recede.

