Historical severe weather leaving Kentucky

We still sit with a couple of squall lines and heavy rain across the forecast area, but the severe weather continues to wane. Not before sending several confirmed tornadoes across western Kentucky counties and causing devastation in many locations including Mayfield, KY. Now, we will see the end of the line of rain and thunderstorms move out of Kentucky. The bulk of everything will be leaving in the late morning, but a few showers could bleed over into the early or mid-afternoon.

So, what’s next? Well, a lot of high pressure, and that’s exactly what we need. We need dry weather to help with search and rescue and to clean up the damage. We will get several days with sunshine as temperatures cool from the front, but also warm nicely for midweek. We’ll dig out from cold mornings and chilly afternoons to mild afternoons by mid and late week. Next best chance for rain arrives on Wednesday.