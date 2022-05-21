Hot again with eventual storms

Warm air and abundant sunshine was enough to warm us well-above normal and close to daily high temperature records Friday. We were already in the 80s by noon and wasted no time reaching the upper 80s for the afternoon high temperature. The 88 recorded at the Blue Grass Airport was just shy of the record of 91, set back in 1944. Today, we should end in the upper 80s again, just shy of today’s record of 92 degrees from 1941.

Moving on…

Storms are back in the forecast later this evening. Instead of the cellular storms that caused major hail damage across the area last week, we’re looking at a decaying squall line pushing east into the forecast area overnight. Timing and stable air will be on our side with this one as the line progresses eastward.

Timing will put the line cross the Ohio River at Louisville around midnight. The northern end of the line will reach the Bluegrass in the early morning hours, but only as a shell of its former self. Thunderstorms will be fading at this point and only occasional thundershowers are expected. In fact, most of the line breaks apart leaving only light rain for us through the early morning hours of Sunday. The “line” will continue eastward clearing the state through the midday and early afternoon hours Sunday.

Temperatures will cool significantly as we stay in the 70s for afternoon highs Sunday and Monday. The air will feel better too thanks to lower humidity. Rain and thunderstorms will be around for the early and middle part of next week.