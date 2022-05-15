Hot for Sunday with eventual storms

We’re kicking off Sunday with a batch of morning fog across the forecast region. It’s not everywhere, but patchy enough that you may encounter some if you venture out. Now that the sun is up, the fog will not last long, thanks to rapidly warming temps.

The middle of the day will feature a very summer-like forecast with building cumulus over warm surface temperatures. By noon we will already be pushing near 80 degrees and will continue warming into the mid-80s for the afternoon. Isolated pop-up thundershowers are possible through the afternoon. The coverage will be less than yesterday, at first.

Overnight, the second of two cold fronts this weekend will pass us and with it will come a renewed chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. These storms will pack a punch with heavy downpours and a few strong wind gusts. Most of the storms will remain sub-severe, but a few may push to criteria.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat with the early Monday-morning storms. In addition…hail, lightning, and heavy rain will all be possible. A “marginal” risk for severe storms (1 out of 5) has been issued for the entire forecast area. This means that a few of these storms may become severe, but they will be isolated. Have a way to get weather alerts overnight.

Storms will fizzle through the morning tomorrow. Then we’re left with a nice Monday featuring temperatures running a little closer to seasonal normal.