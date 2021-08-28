Temperatures will soar back to near and above 90 degrees this weekend as high pressure to the east keeps winds out of the south. That mixed with mostly sunny mornings and partly cloudy afternoons spell a hot & humid weekend for us. With the building cumulus, the chance for rain will remain low, but a few isolated pop-ups are possible with heavy downpours and lightning. The chance gets a little better Sunday afternoon, but still isolated if anything. Better chances for rain come Monday with a weak cold front and then again midweek as Ida makes a run for Kentucky.

Ida is slated to be a powerful major hurricane by the time it makes landfall along the south Louisiana coastline. Hurricane force winds, life-threatening storm surge, and devastating flooding are all expected for many residents near and around the landfall site. As the storm continues north and eventually northeast, what’s left of Ida will eventually work into Kentucky. As of now, much of the central locations in the state will get the biggest impacts. Wind will barely be a factor, but rainfall of several inches is possible. We still have some time before the numbers get specific, but plan for a good chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday. After the passage of Ida from Kentucky, high pressure sets in again and we’re back to warm, sunny skies to wrap up the week and begin the coming weekend.