Ida leaves, fall enters

What started as a soggy and cloudy Wednesday, thanks to the remnants of Ida, has turned around with sunshine breaking through the cloud deck. Partly cloudy skies are what we’ll end the daytime hours with, and clouds continue clearing through the overnight. It is important to note that this is only for overhead clouds. Ground fog is likely for many locations, dense at times, thanks to the saturated soil we have in place. Be prepared for low visibilities on the roads tomorrow. Otherwise, it’ll eventually turn into a nice, sunny day with fall like temperatures!

The last of Ida is making an exit via the eastern counties this afternoon and all that’s behind it is high pressure. Sunshine will be the end of the week forecast and as we enter the first day of meteorological fall, temperatures have been following suit. The combination of the Monday cold front and Ida, transitioning into an extratropical low, or a tropical system that loses its tropical nature and starts to gain fronts and moves airmasses. Wind with a northerly direction today, tomorrow, and Friday will keep temperatures down below normal. We will try to warm up slightly over the weekend and will do so by a few degrees.

The pattern turns active again for the weekend bringing a better chance for showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. As of now, Saturday’s rain seems to be an afternoon/evening event as the cold front works in. Hopefully we can hold off the rain through the noon UK home opener but know that if you’re going rain is a possibility, especially later in the game. Storms quit after the front leaves Sunday night and we’re back to abundant high pressure through early and mid-next week. Temperatures will hover around 80 degrees making for a warm few days with minor rain chances.