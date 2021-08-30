Ida's rain continues flash flood threat midweek

Rain continues widespread across the state with embedded thunderstorms in the mix. Heavy downpours, lasting for an extended period of time has been causing flood conditions in areas of the state. That threat seems to have lowered, but heavy rain persists. More on the way as we get the remnants of Ida. Strong showers and thunderstorms lay across the midsection of the state as a cold front edges closer to Kentucky. Widespread light to moderate rain with embedded stronger storms with a few lightning strikes seen over the last several hours.

Flooding has been an issue, especially in the northwestern Bluegrass counties with the persistent and heavy rain. As of now, the flooding threat is lower, but we’re not quite finished. We will see rain continue tonight with thunderstorm activity, but the bigger story will be the remnants of Ida moving into Kentucky through the day tomorrow. Ida is not expected to be a wind threat from the storm itself, but elevated wind gusts as high as 25-35 mph are possible. With the saturated soil and wet tree limbs, some wind damage could result. The bigger threat was always expected to be the additional 2” to 4” of rain. The cold front steering Ida northeast in combination with the rain it will produce will bring the potential for flash flooding through Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will leave Wednesday afternoon and evening and we will be set up with high pressure for the end of the week bringing a few days of dry weather to let water levels subside.

