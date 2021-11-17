Temperatures wasted no time climbing into the 60s this afternoon. Breezy winds out of the southwest kept the warmer air moving in and we will reach near 70 for the afternoon high today. This is a nice forecast (especially for mid-November). An incoming cold front looks to change all of that. Showers will arrive in the early to mid-morning hours tomorrow. Rain intensity will be light to moderate as the line slides through, not dropping much. Rain amounts from the front look to total below 0.50” and mostly around the 0.25” mark.

The bigger impact will be the cold air that slide in right behind the front. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest quickly through the morning. This will start to bring temperatures down. We will cool through the day and the 50s will quickly become the 40s. Clouds will decrease very quickly after the front. This will allow temperatures to plummet down into the mid-20s for morning lows on Friday. Bundle up if heading out to the see the partial lunar eclipse Friday morning. Next best chance for rain arrives on Sunday.