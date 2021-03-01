'It's deja vu': Casey County businesses dealing with same floodwater effects as 2010

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — For some businesses in Casey County, this isn't the first time they've experienced flooding. Emergency Management Director Rick Wesley says some areas had anywhere from a couple of inches to a few feet of water.

The water on U.S. 127 kept rising and getting into businesses. Monday morning, the water has gone down, but the cleanup has only just begun.

"Farm Bureau was about 18 to 20 inches, IGA was about the same, maybe close to 2 foot. Over here at H&R Block, it was 3 foot," Wesley said.

In Liberty over the weekend, about 6 inches of rain fell, compared to 9.4 inches when there was terrible flooding in 2010.

"Whether it gets two or three inches deep, or a foot deep in a building, it still has the same consequences because flooring and the wallboard has to be taken out, if not you're going to have the black mold effect," Wesley said.

For some, the flooding feels the same, as it did 11 years ago.

"You come in today and basically it's deja vu over 2010. That's really what it felt like. The river pushed everything, it takes it off the shelf, flows it towards the doors and that's about what we got again," Scott Blair, co-owner of Liberty IGA, said.

At one point yesterday, the store had about 18 inches of water inside here. Now, they're emptying the shelves getting everything out of the store to start the restoration process.

"The removal of the muck, the removal of the water, stand water. And cut back the dry wall and replace insulation so that way it can be dried up so we don't have mold and mildew growing," Blair said.

Wesley just asks for your prayers for Liberty, as their cleanup process begins.