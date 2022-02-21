Keep an eye out for high water Tuesday

The sunshine has become blocked by abundant cloud coverage thanks to a moisture increase in the region. Winds out of the south have been warming us up nicely, and despite the clouds, we will still warm into the low to middle 60s this afternoon. Rain will hold off for a few more hours arriving later this evening.

As we move into the evening hours, the first showers will start to arrive. These showers will be scattered in coverage and may be heavy at times. A better chance for rain comes in the early morning hours Tuesday with widespread heavy rain which will begin the soaking process. This initial wave will last a few hours. A noticeable break will move in in the rain through the late morning and early afternoon. This will help but will not be enough to let water levels go down before the next round of heavy rain.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive around the evening commute time Tuesday thanks to the cold front finally pushing close. Bouts of heavy rain are expected, along with strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Flooding will be likely in many flood prone and low-lying areas with this wave of rain. Heavy rainfall rates could lead to localized flash flooding in the region. Be watching for high water through late Tuesday night. Some of the thunderstorms included in the squall line may become strong enough to produce damaging winds, hail, or even a brief tornado. These threats are small, but still there. Still, flooding will be the highest threat Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

Rain will wrap up in the morning on late Wednesday. Another storm will bring another few waves of heavy rain starting on Thursday. Flood threats will continue through the end of the week, especially with excessive runoff. Remember…never drive through a flooded roadway.