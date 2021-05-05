Keep the layers handy

The cold front has passed and taken the rain with it. Now we’re left with cloudy skies and a northwesterly wind, both of which are robbing us of our late spring warmth. Keep some layers handy, as this cooler than average forecast lasts for a while.

We have successfully made it through the rain and thunderstorms of the recent storm system and now we get the full effects of the air mass that was driving it. Clouds hang tough this afternoon, but there will be some clearing as the pressure begins to climb. Some southern and southeastern counties may not see clearing until after sunset. Temperatures have cooled after the front but has also stayed cool thanks to the abundant cloud coverage today. The upper 50s and low 60s was all we were expecting to climb to. This would put us more than 10 degrees cooler in some locations than seasonal norm.

While you would think things would get better, a pesky reinforcing cold front drops overnight Thursday into Friday. This will add a little insult to injury as the cold air keeps our temperatures from going above 65 going into the weekend. Overnight lows will also suffer, and some frosty situations are possible for the next few mornings. The rain from the Thu PM/Friday front will not amount to much. We’ll also get another break Saturday before the rain moves in for Mother’s Day. Showers and storms are likely for Mother’s Day this year as another system rides into the Ohio River Valley. The cold air on the north end of this storm will filter down into Kentucky and keep our temperatures running cool through much of next week.

