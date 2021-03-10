Keeping it breezy and warm

We’re still rain free midweek, but temperatures and wind speeds are up. We have successfully reached the 60s and 70s this afternoon without breaking a sweat, which is another 5 degrees added to yesterday. Sustained wind speeds are running 10-25 mph out of the SSW. Gusts are running close to 30 mph.

The rest of the day will be nice with temperatures remaining near 70 degrees until sunset. After that, we really don’t chill down much. Overnight lows will only drop into the 50s as breezy conditions continue out of the southwest. Most of Thursday will be like today in that it will be warm and breezy. The next feature we add to the changing forecast will be rain showers. Thursday evening, you can expect showers and thunderstorms to arrive. Heavy rain and breezy wind gusts likely with this batch. Rain showers will continue through the day Friday in waves. Rainfall amounts into Saturday morning look to run un the 0.25” to 0.75” range for most locations. Keep in mind, we have more rain expected through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will get a chance to cool back to near-normal levels over the weekend putting our high temperature back in the low 50s. We will rebound into the 60s sometime next week.