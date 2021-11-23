Keeping it nice for now

High pressure is in charge of the forecast again today, keeping us free from any precipitation. Clouds are moving through as mostly high cirrus, and certainly not thick enough to block out any sunshine. It looks good but feels chilly and that’s how we’ll end the day. Wednesday will go down as a typical late-November day (temperature-wise) as we warm back into the lower 50s. This warm up will be nice, especially after another low in the 20s.

Clouds build through the day, and specifically the afternoon of Wednesday ahead of the next cold front in progression. Rain showers will cross the Ohio River around 7-8 in the morning bringing showers from Louisville up to Cincy. This line of rain spreads east and reaches the mid-Bluegrass in the late morning hours. We’ll keep showers in place through the evening, especially for eastern counties. Rain is expected to leave the state around midnight on Friday.

Temperatures will cool again, back into the upper 30s for highs on Friday, especially with cloud coverage slow to break. Overnight lows dip back into the middle 20s for Friday and Saturday. Another round of showers expected for the late weekend.