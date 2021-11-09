Keeping things mild…for now

We remain dry in Kentucky, despite a thick layer of cirrus overhead. Clouds have increased out ahead of a cold front draped across the Ohio River counties this afternoon. Very little moisture will come of this front, but the cloud coverage is certainly having an effect on our temperatures. We are running in the middle to upper 60s for those in northern counties (thicker cloud coverage). In the Lakes Region, and Eastern Kentucky, temperatures are in the low 70s where clouds are thinner. Regardless, temperatures are above normal (~58 degrees) thanks to the southerly wind that has been breezy at times.

This front will be pulled north through the day tomorrow as it is attached to a warm front with the next storm system. This will keep temperatures on the mild side Wednesday and even introduce a little sunshine back into the forecast. The impending cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing better chances for rain, and an eventual cool down.