Late Sunday rain delivers cold air

Despite cloud coverage overhead, we are quiet this morning as we wait for the next cold front to arrive. Temperatures are on the chilly side for most, running in the low 40s or upper 30s. A few spots along the Ohio River are near and below freezing. Rain is not showing on the MaxTrack yet, but this will be a very different story later this evening.

We’ll get through most of your Sunday with very little action. Clouds will be abundant, but will break at times allowing some sunshine in. Temperatures will warm nicely, into the low 60s thanks to the southerly wind out ahead of the front. This evening, rain showers will begin to slide in from the west. Showers will become widespread through the overnight period with heavy rain expected at times. All rain is expected to leave the state by the mid-afternoon tomorrow with some clearing taking place behind the line.

Temperatures, which started mild during the day Monday, will cool quickly. Cold air pours in and will keep us very close to freezing for a high temperature on Tuesday. A few flurries or mix showers will be possible through the day Wednesday, but don’t count on much. Better chances for rain will move in by late week. Temperatures get a slow warm up at first, then a nice boost late in the work week.