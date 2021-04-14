Late week sun, with cooler air

The front bringing in cooler air is passing and with it we still see showers on the MaxTrack. Light rain in a scattered fashion is being picked up in many locations but will leave the state this evening. Otherwise, it’s cloudy and cooler for most than where we were 24 hours ago. Spots in our southeastern counties are running warmer for now but will certainly cool down shortly.

There is some good and some bad with the end of the week forecast, so let’s get the bad out of the way first. The front that’s driving the rain through the day today will be followed by a cooler air mass that lasts for a few days. This air mass will have its biggest impacts felt in the morning hours where frost conditions will be possible as temperatures drop down to the mid-30s. It would be a good idea to protect sensitive vegetation for Thursday and Friday mornings. Afternoon highs will suffer as well, we will only reach the mid to upper 50s both Thursday and Friday, but likely into next week as well. Okay, now for the good news, all of this cooler air will come with enough high pressure to clear some clouds bringing back a nice-looking forecast. Thursday will be a little more variable with cloud coverage, while Friday brings plenty of sun. The weekend remains cooler than normal with an increasing chance for rain showers.