Light rain tonight, cooler air tomorrow

Clouds have been abundant most of today keeping temperatures on the chilly side. A southwesterly wind will help to still warm us up into the 50s, but it will take most of the afternoon to get there. This wave will also produce a few light rain showers later this evening and into the overnight hours. Don’t expect much more than a drizzle or a light rain shower, but that’s about it.

This initial wave is swinging a cold front through the forecast area today. The increased southwesterly wind will help to warm us up to mild standards this afternoon. The impending cold air will cool us down back into the low 40s tomorrow afternoon. A few showers will be produced in the interim, not amounting to much. Drizzle or light rain is possible in scattered form through the later part of today and into the overnight hours. Showers end early Thursday morning, and all that will be left is the cold air rushing in. This will be a short-lived round of cold air as we warm back into the 50s for Friday afternoon out ahead of the next wave of precipitation and cold air.

A few light rain showers are possible again on Friday. On Saturday, scattered rain showers will eventually turn to light snow showers as cold air pours in. Snow should wrap up overnight into Super Bowl Sunday. Amounts and timing will be worked out over the coming days.