"March"-ing into Memorial Day Weekend

Temperatures have cooled significantly behind a strong cold front that arrived through the day yesterday. We’re currently back about 15-25 degrees this morning from 24 hours ago, despite extensive cloud coverage. Usually, with clear skies overnight, a drop like this would be possible, but with cloud coverage in place it’s plain impressive. Cool air hangs with us for the weekend, but we rebound for Memorial Day.

Showers have mostly wrapped up across the region with the strong cold front that moved in yesterday. Due to low clouds this morning, some drizzle or mist is possible, but that’s about all that can be expected. Clouds will hang tough most of the day and temperatures will suffer because of it. You can expect a chilly morning and a mild, but cool afternoon. Temperatures will only rise into the middle 50s this afternoon, which is more of a mid-March forecast, compared to the late spring. In fact, if we stay at 58 degrees this afternoon, it will be the coolest May 29th since 1992 and will tie the old record for coolest daily high temperature. If we stay below 58 degrees (certainly possible) we will break the old record.

Sunshine will be hard to come by both today and Sunday. Temperatures will rebound a little on Sunday, but only by about 10 degrees.

Memorial Day is looking much better as the sunshine returns and temperatures warm into the low to middle 70s. It will be another active middle and end of next work week. As heat returns, so do the higher rain chances.