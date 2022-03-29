Midweek activity begins with strong winds

Clouds increased later in the day Monday and today has had a layer of clouds overhead keeping the temperatures from warming much. Temperatures have been struggling to get even into the 40s today and the best we top out at will be near 50 degrees. Some light shower activity is possible as a strong warm front lifts over the evening hours. This will completely change the temperature forecast for the day tomorrow.

Winds will be shifting out of the south through the course of the day Wednesday. This wind shift will also come with gusty to strong wind gusts. The combination of strong winds and a southerly direction will help to warm our Wednesday temperatures quickly. We’ll start near 50 degrees but wind up closer to 80 by the afternoon! A WIND ADVISORY and a FIRE WEATHER WARNING have been issued across the forecast area. With low relative humidity and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph, fires will be able to spread rapidly. Burning is not recommended tomorrow, and those planning to should wait until winds calm later in the week. Driving will also be potentially hazardous thanks to strong crosswinds in open areas.

The warmth also comes with mostly dry weather through the day. While this may be a nice way to spend our day Wednesday, it will also increase the ingredients for strong to even severe storms overnight into Thursday. A significant weather day is expected across the Deep South. The areas that saw severe and tornadic storms will be in the line of fire again tomorrow. This cold front will drive severe storms from East Texas through Western Georgia and as far north as Western Kentucky. As the line approaches our forecast area, we will be in the overnight hours. This timing will help to keep the strongest of storms away from us. That said, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes are possible with the line as it moves through the forecast area.

As of now, we sit in a Slight risk of severe storms for the southwestern forecast area. The rest of us sit in the Marginal Risk area. Timing of the event will be from late Wednesday night overnight into early Thursday morning. The bulk of the rain is expected to wrap up before the morning commute. Light showers and cooler air will work in through the day Thursday.

