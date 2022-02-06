Mostly uneventful pattern taking shape

We’re entering a mostly uneventful pattern this week that I think we could all use right now. The best part is, it comes with temperatures that will be more seasonal and better for getting outside. Today, we start with the familiar mid-teens across the area. Wind is light or calm and when it does pick up, it’s out of the south and that will help us out for the afternoon.

Today will be very nice with temperatures finally warming back up above freezing letting us thaw out a bit. We will warm quickly through the 30s and into the low 40s for the mid-afternoon, and this should help get the snow and ice off most of the roads and some of the cold surfaces as well. Even though we don’t have much for precipitation this week, it’s not to say that things aren’t happening. We actually have a couple of dry cold fronts slated for this week. They will keep cloud coverage around on specific days and even cool temperatures slightly at times. These are not strong fronts, therefore, big temperature swings and major precipitation chances are not going to happen; at least not yet.

As we look toward the end of the week, a few chances for mixed precipitation and even a little snow is possible as stronger lows and fronts pass us by. For now, it’s typical late-winter weather with very little action.