Several severe weather watches and warnings have been issued in Kentucky.

A tornado warning is in effect for Casey and Adair counties until 4:45 pm

Additionally, there's a severe thunderstorm warning for Casey and Lincoln County in KY until 4:15pm.

A severe thunderstorm WATCH is issued for central KY down into south central KY until 11 pm. A watch means that the ingredients for a severe storm are coming together, but nothing is imminent just yet.