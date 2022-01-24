Next front in sequence

Clouds continue to hang tough, and despite this, we will be getting a pretty significant warmup from where we were over the weekend. After being on the cold side of the late-weekend storm this morning, we move into the warm side of the next storm this afternoon. That will allow afternoon highs to reach the low 40s which is around our seasonal normal. This warmup will also help keep the majority of precipitation incoming as a cold rain. A thin line of light cold drizzle will slide through Kentucky starting this evening and wrapping up overnight. Temperatures will hold at first keeping the precipitation as just a cold drizzle.

As the cold air slides in, some of the rain may change over to some wintry mix in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Light freezing rain and a few flakes are possible. Keep in mind, roads could be a little slippery Tuesday morning. The middle of the week will feature a very cold air mass folding in over the region. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s on Wednesday, despite plenty of sunshine across Kentucky. Plan for a bitter day Wednesday. Temperatures will warm some for the end of the week, but it’s out ahead of the next storm that could bring us a little more snow on Friday.