Next wave moving closer

The forecast has remained mostly calm this morning and early afternoon. Clearing in the clouds let in sunshine and temperatures have warmed into the mid-to-upper 70s. Clouds have been increasing across the forecast area this afternoon. Rain has held off, but is being seen as a line moves north signaling the next wave of activity. Monday afternoon through this morning features a nice break in the rain action. Sunshine built in before it set Monday and stayed out even if it had to shine through a thin cloud layer Tuesday.

This afternoon, clouds have been thickening up thanks to the next wave of rain. Showers are seen on the MaxTrack, mostly in southern counties. At first, a thin line of rain/storms will migrate north as a low pushes that direction. The line will break down overnight and only small amounts of rain are expected. The better chance will come with widespread showers both Wednesday morning and again through Thursday. Wednesday afternoon will see more scattered rain with storms possible. Your midweek will be active and soggy.

Moving into Friday, things are still looking to wind down as the low passes by and high pressure slowly starts to strengthen in the region. Showers will still be around Friday, but coverage will move down to isolated, especially in the afternoon. The weekend looks better with clouds eventually decreasing and temperatures warming some. We should reach the mid-to-upper 70s for highs over the weekend. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with sunshine sticking around.