Next wave of rain/storms enters tonight

Wednesday brought another break in the action after the passage of the second cold front of the week. We started the morning out with clouds, but some sunshine worked in. That, along with temperatures still running mild made for a nice day. Clouds have started to roll back in this afternoon and will continue to thicken up as the next round of rain and storms nears the forecast area. A low, attached to the previous system will slide northeast and bring the next round.

This time, showers will be more widespread, and bring larger swaths of heavy rain. The heaviest of rain is still expected in the southern and southeastern counties another 0.75” to 1.00” are possible. Minor and localized flooding, such as ponding on roads and swollen streams and creeks are possible. Widespread flooding is not expected. The rest of the forecast area will pick up between a few hundredths of an inch to 0.75” depending on how north you live (lesser amounts near the Ohio River).

Thunderstorms are expected to run inside of the wave, especially in the southern counties. A few strong wind gusts and heavy rain are the biggest threat. This wave exits early tomorrow morning, then we’re stuck with cloud coverage and drizzle showers for Thursday.

Temperatures remain mild for the end of the year and showers/storms are expected to return Friday evening as a strong cold front nears the region which will bring cold air as we move into the first week of the new year.