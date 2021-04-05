Nice before some late week action

Monday proved to be another nice one for us with abundant sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s. High pressure controls the forecast and with the southerly wind, it didn’t take long to get into warm territory on the thermometer. The good news is that temperatures like we’re getting today aren’t going away for a while.

Moving into Tuesday, visual changes will be key. Clouds will begin to increase as a weak wave washes over the region. Despite increased cloud coverage, temperatures will still warm to the pleasant 70s after a mild start near 50. A few showers will try to get going with the increase in atmospheric moisture, but given the dry air at the surface, they will mostly be unsuccessful. Instead, we look to the middle of the week when the rain chance becomes more of a reality.

Wednesday’s chances are still looking fairly small. Still, a few light and isolated showers are possible through the afternoon. Thursday brings the best chance this week with rain likely and thunderstorms in the mix. Showers continue off and on through the end of the week and beginning of the coming weekend. Sunday will be a better day with a mild afternoon with lowering rain chances.

