It will be a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures running in the low 40s this morning. Skies are mostly clear which is what let temperatures cool overnight. With the abundant sunshine early in the day, it will not take much to warm up quickly. Visibility is also fine for your Saturday morning.

Saturday will be another nice day, but with a few changes. We’re moving towards an early-week active pattern with rain and thunderstorms starting tomorrow. Today will be the start of the changes with cloud coverage increasing and even a few late-day light showers possible. Otherwise, we’re looking at a nice start to the weekend. Temperatures start on the cool side, but warm nicely through the day. We should top out in the low 70s, just shy of the normal high for this time of the year.

Showers arrive overnight and into Sunday. At first, it’s mainly isolated to scattered activity, most of which will be light. As we move through the day Sunday, showers become more numerous, but the stronger activity holds off. Monday will be the best chance for rain and thunderstorms as a stalled boundary sets up over Kentucky. This slow-moving front will allow showers to continue through the middle of next work week as scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, especially in the afternoons. We’ll get a small dip in temperatures between today and tomorrow, but the warm up will continue through the end of the week with 80 degrees on the horizon.

