Nice way to end the weekend

Cloudy or foggy for the start of your Sunday, but this temporary low cloud situation will improve with the sunlight and the subsequent warmup. Otherwise, you’re dealing with a cold morning start today with most locations in the upper 30s or low 40s for air surface temperatures. Conditions will improve through the morning hours.

The end of the weekend was always going to be the best part this go-around. We’re starting the day with low-lying clouds or ground fog in many locations. We can thank the small amounts of moisture that worked in yesterday for this soupy start. It will not take long for most of the low clouds to break. By noon or 1 this afternoon, we should be free and clear from most cloud coverage. You can expect partly cloudy and mild for the end of the day. Temperatures will still run sub-average, but warmer than yesterday. A small round of showers from a dying wave will bring a slight chance for rain overnight, and very early Monday morning.

The beginning of the work week is looking more than choice. Temperatures will warm back to normal for mid-April standards, and into the upper 60s for Tuesday. With the warmup will come plenty of sunshine. The next best chance for rain will be a cold front midweek looking to bring back a small taste of winter to the forecast.

