Nice weather over cool temps

The last cold front brought rain for the better part of the day Sunday. Most locations ended near the 0.50” mark, but for the midsection of Kentucky, amounts totaled closer to an inch through the day. The cold air wasted no time pouring in behind the system and now we sit with temperatures that are about 10-20 degrees below just 24 hours ago, and about 20 degrees below normal for late November. At least we got some sunshine out of the deal today.

We will continue with nice weather tomorrow as high pressure remains in the forecast. Skies will clear out overnight letting temperatures fall into the lower 20s. This should be the coldest air of the season so far. Prep for a bitter start to your day Tuesday. Skies remain clear through the daylight hours and temperatures will warm into the low 40s.

Moving on to Thanksgiving, another cold font is looking to put a damper on things late week. As of now, the front looks to be crossing in the afternoon or evening on Thanksgiving, which could make it a little wet during the day. Showers are expected to wrap up quickly on Friday morning.