Not much for change

Rain showers and wind yesterday were quite something for Mother’s Day. They really made for a “stay at home” with mom type of Sunday. Now, we’re feeling the effects of that front, with temperatures running cooler, despite the sunshine in place. It’s still a bit breezy, but nothing compared to yesterday.

Things will be pretty “meh” in the forecast this week. Not terrible, but not great either. Shower chances will be low with only the occasional scattered activity. Sunshine will be in and out but will not warm us much. In fact, we remain 10+ degrees below normal through Thursday. You can bet on cold or chilly mornings and then mild afternoons. There’s another midweek frost chance, so be prepared to protect the plants again for at least another few days. Looking at the end of the week, there is some sign of hope (and change). Temperatures will warm from the mid-60s to around 70 for the coming weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances go up as well. Sunday looks to be a stormy one. Showers will end early next week but the temperatures keep going up!

