One “hiccup” this weekend

Skies will show an increase in cloud coverage this morning thanks to a weak cold front entering the region. As of now, the rain sits primarily on the other side of the Ohio River. It will take several hours for the precipitation to reach us. Temperatures are on the mild to cool side with most spots showing the upper 40s and low to middle 50s depending on cloud coverage.

Clouds will continue thickening up this morning as a weak cold front slides southeast into Kentucky. This is the only hiccup in what will otherwise be a nice weekend forecast. There is enough moisture to keep things cloudy for most of the day, despite there not being any rain at the time. Light showers in linear fashion will move through the Bluegrass region between the late morning hours and noon. The Lakes and Eastern counties will run between noon and the early afternoon. At this point, the line of rain will begin breaking apart. Southeastern counties will get scattered light rain, mostly during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will remain cool and in the upper 60s due to the cloudy skies most of the day. Skies will already have started clearing for the Bluegrass before it sets, but it will take the overnight period for clouds to completely dissolve across the state. Due to the increase in ground moisture, morning fog cannot be ruled out on Sunday. Once that lifts and breaks, sunshine will return for all with temperatures getting a slight bump into the low 70s. Sunshine takes us through much of the week with only one wave of low pressure expected around Tuesday. As of now, only an increase in cloud coverage is expected. Otherwise, sunny skies and temperatures warming to summer standards are both on tap for next week.