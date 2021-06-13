One more day with storms

The cold front that will be responsible for the first batch of less humid air will be rolling through the Commonwealth today. As a result of it tapping into the moisture in place, we will see another round of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be possible with some of these as they pass, so prepare to ride out a storm if one of the stronger ones pass overhead. First, we start with mostly cloudy skies with some sunlight trying to break through. We still have a lot of moisture from yesterday’s storms, and that was enough to let some stratus build overnight. We will see these morning clouds break and the fog lift before the activity gets started.

Storms will be an afternoon and evening event with the first storms flaring up around 2:00 pm or 3:00 pm. The last of the showers will exit southeast by about 10:00 pm this evening. As we get maximum heating this afternoon, there will be enough energy to strengthen these storms a bit. There could be a few incidents of strong to borderline severe storm activity later this afternoon. The main threat is damaging thunderstorm wind gusts. A “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe storms exists over the entire forecast area, saying that severe weather is possible, but not expected widespread. Still, you should be weather aware today and have a way to get weather alerts if you are outdoors. Today will be great for pool weather or to hit the lakes and rivers, but you do not want to be in the water (or outdoors for that matter) if one of these storms roll overhead. Have a way to get to shelter if a Severe Thunderstorms Warning goes into effect in your area.

Better weather shapes up for the entire work week as high pressure begins to build in behind a few dry cold fronts. Temperatures will lower to below normal standards and humidity gets cut to comfortable levels.