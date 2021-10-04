Pattern remains active for a while

After the rain and clouds on Sunday, we are showing signs of a break in the action. The low and cold front are moving out of Kentucky which lets higher pressure slide in. Skies will continue clearing through the rest of today and tonight. Rain has also left the MaxTrack area, but we’re definitely not finished.

Moving into tonight, skies will continue to clear. Fog and low clouds will develop as the temperature drops down near or to the dew point. Areas that don’t typically get fog may have some tomorrow, so be prepared if you’re commute has you on the roads in the morning, especially close to sunrise. Rain will hold off through the morning (save for drizzle or mist from the fog). In the early afternoon, the next wave of moisture will arrive allowing showers to move in from the south. Rain will be widespread at first, then coverage will become more scattered as a line of rain & t-storms moves north through the evening.

We’ll see another break overnight into Wednesday, but showers are back on through the morning and through the day. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the best days for rain this week, and we should see activity winding down for the coming weekend.