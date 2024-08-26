Phase One of Heat Plan issued for Lexington from Aug. 27-Aug. 30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington will implement Phase One of the Heat Plan from Aug. 27-Aug. 30 as rising temperatures are expected to reach the area this week.

The city reported that as part of Phase One the following will occur:

LexTran will provide rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness free of charge.

Outreach teams will distribute water throughout the community.

Lexington’s community centers, which include Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek, will be open into the early evening and will serve as cooling stations.

City waste collection will begin early, with residential services at 4:30 a.m. and commercial services at 3:30 a.m. Residents should place carts on the curb the night before their collection day.



The heat index is expected to hit between 95 and 100 degrees and, therefore, the city will monitor and provide additional options and resources if needed.

The Division of Emergency Management asked the community to take precaution if outdoors as the very young and elderly, along with individuals with medical condition, are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and should find shelter during extreme heat conditions.

Find more information on ways to stay safe during the heat here and preparedness information can befound here.

