Plenty of sunshine

Hard to beat sunshine and above normal temperatures this time of the year. With the sunny skies and wind out of the south, temperatures were already running in the surplus, compared to yesterday. We will end our afternoon high temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Roughly 5 degrees above seasonal normal.

The early part of the work week has been great, but it’s better with warmer temperatures. This warm up trend continues through the middle of the week. Temperatures will warm into the low and middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. This warm up comes with breezy southwesterly winds out ahead of a strong cold front slated for late Thursday. Rain will hold off through the middle of the work week, but as we go deeper into Thursday, rain chances begin to increase. Clouds move in later on Wednesday.

Rain starts off as isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms through the late morning and early afternoon Thursday. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts are likely with this powerful front coming through. Timing will have the heaviest and strongest of thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and evening Thursday.

The end of the week will feature a brief cool down. We cool into the 20s for the mornings and just slightly above freezing Friday afternoon. Better weather arrives over the weekend as we warm with additional sunshine.